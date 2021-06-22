Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents trained as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) provided life-saving medical attention to a group of migrants who illegally crossed the US/Mexico border on Friday afternoon.
The agents found the group of 10 migrants, who had underestimated the 117-degree expected high temperature for the day, near County 21st Street and the Levee Road.
Six of the migrants were suffering from heat-related illnesses and needed immediate medical attention, including a 4-year-old child and an 11-year-old child.
Agents stabilized the individuals, which also included a 22-year-old, a 24-year-old and two 30-year-olds, and requested ambulances.
The San Luis and Somerton Cocopah Fire Departments responded and transported the migrants to Yuma Regional medical Center for further treatment.