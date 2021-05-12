Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted felon Monday morning after he illegally crossed the border into the United States.
The convicted felon, identified as 38-year-old Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez, was one of two migrants apprehended in the desert 17 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry.
A records check conducted on Caceres-Hernandez during processing determined that he is an El Salvadorian national and that he had previously served two years in a California prison for injuring a spouse or cohabitant.
Caceres-Hernandez will be prosecuted for re-entering the U.S. after having previously been removed.
