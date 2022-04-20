Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found five dirt bikes concealed in thick brush near the international border early Monday morning.
Agents working along the river near County 17th Street on the west side of Yuma found the dirt bikes, which are believed to have been placed there for suspected illegal activity.
The dirt bikes had been painted brown in an effort to make them blend in with the terrain.
The agents arrested four migrants who were found in the area. Three other individuals managed to flee back into Mexico.
Agents seized the dirt bikes and transported the migrants to the Yuma Sector for processing.
