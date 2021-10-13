Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found two young unaccompanied migrant sisters Monday afternoon wandering in the marshy area south of the Morelos Dam.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the area, known as “The Gap,” is an often-used crossing point by unaccompanied migrant juveniles.
“While there is new border fencing in the area, there are still places where people can walk through,” Dulesky said.
Dulesky said that while agents working in the area spotted the six-year-old and four-year-old girls alone, they had initially been part of a group of more than 20 Venezuelan migrants who had illegally crossed into the country earlier.
“The smugglers made the group bring the children across,” Dulesky said.
A Yuma Sector agent who was concerned about their safety quickly approached the young girls, who are from Guatemala, and escorted them to safer terrain.
The girls were also carrying a note with contact information for an aunt who lives in the United States.
Dulesky added that the girls were taken into custody and attempts will be made to reunite them with family.