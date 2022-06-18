Within a 24-hour period this week, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit and the Wellton station halted two human smuggling attempts.
The first incident happened at approximately noon on Monday, when agents stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 west of Yuma, eventually exiting at Giss Parkway.
The driver fled on foot, however, he was quickly caught and arrested.
Agents also arrested three Mexican nationals who were in the vehicle at the time.
The following day, at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Wellton station agents patrolling the interstate east of Yuma conducted a stop on a livery van.
The driver of the vehicle was a U.S. citizen, and all six other occupants were Mexican nationals.
The drivers in both incidents will be presented for prosecution and could face time in prison.