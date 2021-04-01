Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office regarding a “bailout” from a vehicle stop early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Ford Explorer with a non-working headlight at Avenue B and County 15th Street.
As the Explorer came to a stop, YCSO spokesperson Sgt. Edgar Guerra said all of the occupants, except for the driver, bailed out of the vehicle and ran from the area.
Border Patrol agents from the Yuma station’s boat unit and target and enforcement unit responded to the area and began tracking the group.
“Deputies requested the assistance of Border Patrol because there were indications that some of the occupants of the vehicle were non-citizen immigrants,” Sgt. Guerra said.
Border Patrol agents located and arrested all six passengers from the vehicle.
The six passengers of the vehicle who were apprehended were all determined to be Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the United States.
The driver of the vehicle, a U.S. citizen by the name of Felix Omar Alonzo, of Yuma, was detained by deputies and turned over to Border Patrol agents.
Agents later arrested the 27-year-old Alonzo and seized his vehicle.
Record checks conducted on Alonzo, revealed that he had a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault.
He now faces charges for alien smuggling.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol also reported that it continually works closely and in conjunction with YCSO and other local law enforcement agencies toward the common goal of safeguarding the community and protecting its residents.