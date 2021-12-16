Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station nabbed two criminals who were attempting to illegally enter the country through the Sonoran Desert.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday, agents working in the area south of Dateland detected and subsequently apprehended a group of three migrants.
Record checks conducted on the group revealed that one of the members of the group, 31-year-old Joel Campos-Velis, was a convicted felon.
Campos-Velis, who is an El Salvadoran national and suspected MS-13 gang member, was convicted of felonious assault in Colorado and sentenced to six years and three months in prison.
He also has two previous convictions for re-entry of a removed alien in 2013 and 2016.
His third apprehension for illegal entry, Campos-Velis now faces additional prison time.
Approximately seven hours later, Wellton station agents apprehended a second group of five migrants from Mexico who were trying to camouflage themselves in the desert south of Interstate 8 near mile marker 46.
Among this group was 31-year-old Gabriel Hernandez-Perez, who was convicted of attempted aggravated sexually battery in 2005, and served 12 months in prison.
Hernandez-Perez was formally removed from the U.S. after completing his sentence and then captured illegally entering the country soon after, a crime for which he served an additional 36 months in prison.
He is now being prosecuted for felony re-entry of a removed alien.