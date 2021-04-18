So far this year 1,460 unaccompanied children have been apprehended in the Yuma Sector and the agents who are processing them often take on the role of a parent, especially to those who are completely alone.
“The recent influx of unaccompanied children entering our area of operation takes a toll on everyone, especially our agents,” said Yuma Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “It’s a situation that pulls on our heartstrings.”
Most days Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent Shyanne Campoverde can be found patrolling the U.S./Mexico border.
These days, however, are a bit different for Campoverde, who has been changing a three-year-old’s diapers and playing with her at the Yuma station processing center.
It’s not really in her job description, but she doesn’t seem to mind.
“It’s not what I signed up for, but I’m not going to not take care of her,” Campoverde said.
The three-year-old was recently apprehended crossing the border with her 17-year-old uncle.
Since the child can’t be placed in a cell with her uncle due to the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, the three-year-old spends most of her time with agents in the processing area while she waits for placement in a juvenile holding facility.
Campoverde, who has two children of her own, said the situation is heartbreaking.
“It makes me really sad for these kids,” Campoverde said. “It’s frustrating how they come by themselves and what could have happened.”
Last week Border Patrol agent Kaylee Tang brought a box of Cocoa Pebbles cereal to the Yuma station for a six-year-old boy she has been interacting with over the past few days.
She thought he would enjoy the treat, and she was right.
Agent Tang said as soon as she gets to work in the morning, she checks on the six-year-old boy, who usually spends most of the day sitting with her and watching cartoons while she works on cases.
She first met the little boy when she processed his case.
While Tang knows the child will eventually be placed in a different facility, she said when it does happen, it will be an emotional day for her.
“We get so attached to them, that’s the hard thing,” Tang said. “You want to take them all home. I want to adopt them all.”
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol contributed to this story.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.