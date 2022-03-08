Not only did Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescue a man from drowning last week, but they also prevented a human smuggling attempt.
On Thursday at approximately 12:45 p.m., a Yuma station agent responded to calls for help near County 23rd Street in San Luis, where two people had jumped into a canal.
A juvenile had managed to climb out to safety, but an adult male struggled to climb the steep banks and continued to drift downstream in the water’s rushing current.
The agent rushed further downstream, extended a shovel so the man could grab one end, and then pulled him to safety. No medical attention was necessary.
Both the man and the juvenile were migrants who had entered the country illegally.
At approximately 6:13 a.m. on Friday an agent observed a Ford F-150 four-wheel drive pickup truck speeding east on County 17th Street near San Luis.
The agent, after turning on his lights and sirens, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck pulled over to one side of the road, made a U-turn, and then raced westbound before eventually stopping on the River’s Trail.
All of the occupants of the vehicle then fled the area on foot.
While agents were only able to apprehend one of the vehicle’s occupants, they discovered the footprints of possibly as many as 12 other people, who had returned to Mexico.
The search of the area also led to agents finding a hole in the border wall, where they located a Chevrolet Suburban and a Chevrolet Tahoe, both of which had been abandoned.
They also found assorted items such as light bars, decals and license plates that were to be used to make the Suburban and Tahoe look like Border Patrol vehicles.