Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents certified as EMTs and paramedics are currently taking part in a refresher training course in which they practice their life-saving skills on live patients who have volunteered to be role players for the exercise.
“The Yuma Sector Emergency Medical Program constantly works on training to improve the skills of our EMTs and paramedics in the field,” said Enrique Mora, Yuma Sector’s EMS coordinator. “Every year we put together several classes which serve to maintain National Registry Certification and help to hone in vital skills that can be translated to field care.”
Border Patrol agent Dominic Boswell explained there are 70 agents trained as EMTs and five as paramedics within the Yuma Sector, and that they must all receive 40 hours of training every two years to retain their medical certification.
The training, which provides agents the opportunity to brush up on all aspects of pre-hospital emergency medical care, has been broken up into three week-long sessions that began on Jan. 25 and will end on Feb. 12.
While the classroom sessions of the training are held at the old Yuma Border Patrol Station, the field training exercises are being conducted out at Pilot’s Knob.
Most of the agents involved in the training are members of the Sector’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team, while some are line agents who can respond to medical emergencies.
Boswell added that it is especially important for EMTs and paramedics to maintain their certifications because Border Patrol agents work in remote areas and they are also often the first to respond to emergencies to provide medical care in the field.
The EMTs and paramedics within the Yuma Sector are trained at such a high level that they are able to deliver fluids intravenously and use advanced airway devices to assist patients with their breathing, which Boswell said makes them unique.
