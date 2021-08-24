U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector rescued a lost hiker and her dog near Pilot Knob on Saturday, treating her for a minor injury and dehydration.
Special operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky explained that the hiker’s sister called 911 and the Yuma Border Patrol station to report that her sister had been hiking around Pilot Knob and was in need of assistance.
Agents assigned to the Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit and a Yuma Sector canine handler/EMT immediately responded to the area and located the hiker, who had an injury to her ankle and was dehydrated.
“When she was found she was sitting on the ground and her water bottles were empty,” Dulesky said. “She had been giving most of her water to her dog and it hurt her in the long run.”
A deputy from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and the Rural Metro Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.
Dulesky said the hiker had also been exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion, having left behind a fanny pack somewhere and removing the outer layer of clothing in an attempt to cool herself down.
Ironically, after finding and treating the disoriented hiker, the Yuma Border Patrol handler carried her dog for her while he escorted her from the mountain to safety.
“She had a cut on her ankle,” Dulesky said. “(The hiker) was carrying her dog in a bag.”
