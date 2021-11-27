Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents worked together with Yuma Air Branch air interdiction agents to reach an injured man in a remote location of the Imperial Sand Dunes on Monday.
BORSTAR agents were working near the Buttercup campground area when the Bureau of Land Management notified them of an ATV accident north of their location.
Due to the location of the incident and the need for immediate emergency medical care, air interdiction agents responded and flew BORSTAR agents to the scene of the accident.
BORSTAR agents provided initial care and transferred the man to a REACH air ambulance for transport to a regional trauma center.
The rapid response between the Yuma Air Branch and BORSTAR saved vital time and enabled agents to provide this injured man with the critical care he needed.
