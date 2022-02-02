Yuma Station Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants from drowning on Sunday after they were observed by surveillance cameras attempting to cross the Salinity Canal near County 8th Street.
“I am proud of our Border Patrol agents who carried out their professional duty in exemplary fashion, demonstrating a respect for life by making no judgement as to who was in danger or why,” said Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem. “I commend the compassion and professionalism of our agents as they serve to protect our borders.”
The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. and involved a group of six migrants, all of whom were from Columbia.
By the time agents had arrived on scene, four of the migrants had managed to climb out of the canal, but two continued to float downstream.
The two migrants in the canal were approximately 50 yards apart and agents were able to pull one out safely by hand. Agents, however, had to use a rescue disc to pull the other migrant to shore.
One of the migrants needed to be transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Yuma Station agents have responded to a recent increase in the number of migrants who attempt to cross the canal thinking it offers easy access to entry, but then quickly find themselves in life-threatening situations due to the cold water, surprisingly swift current and steep banks, the press release noted.
