Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station rescued two illegal entrants who were caught in the current in the Salinity Canal and struggling to stay afloat.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, agents observed a man and a woman enter the canal near County 17 ½ Street.
As they struggled in the water, Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and threw a rescue disc, pulling the female from the water. The male was able to escape the currents on his own.
The two Cuban nationals, a 22- and 23-year-old, were evaluated on scene and found to be in good health.
They were subsequently transported to the Yuma Station for further processing.
According to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, illegal entrants often underestimate the dangers they face as they illegally cross the border into the United States.