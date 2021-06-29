Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two people after they drove their car into the Salinity Canal Friday night.
Just before midnight, a Yuma Sector Operations Center camera operator observed a vehicle cross the Levee Road at County 9th Street and into the Salinity Canal, which runs near the US/Mexico border.
The car initially got stuck but the driver was able to get it free and continue.
The camera operator notified agents in the area and when they arrived on scene they found the vehicle completely submerged and its two occupants struggling in the water.
The agents used rescue discs to pull the two individuals from the water. Additional agents arrived on scene to provide assistance.
The Yuma Fire Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident
The vehicle was later pulled from the canal.
Although YCSO is still investigating the incident, alcohol does appear to be a factor.