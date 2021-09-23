Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a human smuggling attempt on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the arrest of four migrants who were in the country illegally.
According to Special operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky, Yuma Sector camera operators observed four migrants getting into a Jeep Grand Cherokee along the salinity canal near County 12th Street.
Agents, with the assistance of a helicopter from the Yuma Air Branch pursued the Jeep through town, with one of the migrants bailing out of the vehicle at the Dairy Queen, in the 500 block of E. 32nd Street, near the Intersection of Arizona Avenue.
Dulesky said the Jeep eventually pulled over near the Curries restaurant, located in the 700 block of E. 32nd Street, where the driver and the three remaining migrants were apprehended.
The driver and all four migrants were arrested and the vehicle was seized.