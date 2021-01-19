Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a registered sex offender Wednesday afternoon after he made illegal entry into the United States.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the man was one of three Mexican nationals apprehended by Yuma Sector agents at approximately 2:30 p.m. after they illegally crossed the U.S. border through the desert southeast of Yuma.
A records check on the three Mexican nationals revealed that one of the men had been arrested and prosecuted in California for having sex with a minor.
He was previously deported from the country following the completion of his sentence for that crime.
The man will face prosecution on charges of entering the U.S. after having previously been removed, and will eventually be returned to Mexico.
