Agents rescue migrant from canal
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) rescued a migrant from the All-American Canal early Monday morning.
After illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States, the migrant got into the canal in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
Unfortunately, he underestimated the strength of the current and was too exhausted to swim.
BORTAC agents threw a rescue disc to the migrant and pulled him to the side of the canal where he was able to use a ladder to climb out of the canal.
After determining that the migrant did not need any medical attention, he was transported to the Yuma station for processing.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol hold training event
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol held a resiliency training event at Yuma City Hall July 27 for its employees and stakeholders.
The event, titled I’m Changing the Narrative, was presented by keynote speaker Rachel Baribeau, a former ESPN/FOX sportscaster who gave up a lucrative television career to pursue her dream of helping others to fulfill their purpose in life.
Baribeau touched on a number of topics during her speech, including practical keys to positive mental health, healthy families, creating deep lasting relationships and what sets your soul on fire.
There was also a guest appearance by Randy Grimes, a Baylor University graduate and an award-winning 10-year veteran of the NFL.
Grimes, who played center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gave a firsthand account of overcoming addiction to painkillers, being an addict and struggling with substance use disorders and pain management.
His story reinforced Baribeau’s message that everyone has a unique purpose, and that pain is never wasted, and that everyone makes the choice to become either bitter or better.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From July 24 through July 30, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
