Kirpy, a nearly 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who was raised the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, has finally retired from active duty after more than seven years of service.
He worked his last shift on Friday March 19, along with his handler Border Patrol agent Rolando Carbajal.
Kirpy was born at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Canine Center El Paso (CCEP) on Thanksgiving Day in 2012, as part of its puppy program.
At four months old he was given to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Canine Unit to be reared and trained by agent Carbajal, who is a certified canine instructor.
Agent Carbajal conducted the majority of Kirpy’s training and subsequently became his full-time handler.
Kirpy was trained to detect the presence of concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.
Throughout his career, Kirpy detected more than $85,000 worth of marijuana and hashish, more than $140,000 worth of methamphetamine, and several concealed humans.
In addition to working at USBP immigration checkpoints, in the field, at the San Luis and Andrade ports of entry, and in support of other local law enforcement agencies, Kirpy also regularly participated in public demonstrations at schools, RV parks and at community events.
However, Kirpy is best known for public demonstrations and became somewhat of a star in the community.
“That dog was awesome,” said Special Operations Supervisor Mark Sims. “We used Kirpy whenever we had demos. He could do it all and his temperament was really good.”
Agent Carbajal often affectionately referred to partner as “Kirpy the flying dog.” especially to school children.
During their demonstrations agent Carbajal would often spin Kirpy around in the air like a helicopter while he held on to a toy.
“The kids would just go nuts,” Carbajal said.
Kirpy was named at the CCEP after fallen Nogales Border Patrol Agent Alexander Kirpnick, who was killed in the line of duty on June 3, 1998, while attempting to arrest smuggling suspects.
CCEP often chooses names of fallen agents for their canines as a way of honoring and remembering them.
Now that Kirpy is retired, Carbajal said he is living the life of a pet and getting to do everything with the humans in the house.
His first outing as a retiree was on a fishing trip to the river. Carbajal said his oldest son has pretty much taken ownership of Kirpy and he now sleeps on a dog bed in his son’s bedroom.
“He’s loving retirement,” Carbajal said. “He’s able to come inside and hang out. Everything is new [for him].”
Carbajal continues to work as a handler and instructor and is currently training with a new partner, a German Shepherd. This will be his third canine partner.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol contributed to this story.