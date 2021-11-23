A 10-year-old Belgian Malinois named Aris, who has been with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol since 2018, has officially retired.
“We are doggone proud of K9 Aris’ service to this country, and we hope he enjoys his retirement!” the Yuma Sector wrote in a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Prior to coming to the Yuma Sector, Aris spent his career working for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at its port of entries and with the Border Patrol in Texas.
The Facebook post noted that Aris, along with his human partner C. Fraser, had a successful career, with the duo receiving the National Top Dog award for the most fentanyl seizures in the Border Patrol’s second quarter of 2020, having taken more than $6 million worth of the drug off the streets.
Fraser and Aris also seized more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in their time working together.
Fraser said his eight-year-old son has bonded with Aris, and loves spending time with the dog, essentially taken over ownership of him.
