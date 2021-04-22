Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a 12-year-old boy, along with his eight and six year-old sisters Wednesday morning after they crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.
Agents spotted the siblings, who are from Honduras, by themselves near the Morales Dam on the west side of Yuma.
They were taken into custody and transported to the Yuma Border Patrol station for further processing.
On Monday the Yuma Sector reported that last week agents apprehended a total of 164 unaccompanied children. Of those children, 22 were considered tender age, which means they are 12 years old or younger.
Unaccompanied children, defined as children not in the presence of a parent or legal guardian, are often left in the hands of smugglers and sent across the border by themselves without any consideration for their safety and well-being.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also assisted the Los Algodones Fire Department locate and treat a man in distress near the Imperial Sand Dunes Tuesday afternoon.
Agents were dispatched to the area at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the man had called 911 for help.
When agents arrived on scene they found out that he was on Mexico’s side of the border infrastructure.
The Los Algodones Fire Department was notified, responded and provided care to the man.
