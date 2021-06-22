The Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector rescue a total of 14 migrants who become lost in the mountains after illegally entering the country.
The rescues occurred within a four-day span in the Jacumba Wilderness region in seven separate incidents with most of the incidents resulting from 9-1-1 distress calls.
El Centro agents working in the field were notified and responded to the various areas to locate the lost migrants.
The first three incidents occurred on Thursday afternoon with a total of six migrants rescued in the mountain ranges southeast of Ocotillo.
Two other migrants were rescued west of Ocotillo on Friday in separate incidents.
A total of six migrants were rescued over the weekend, three on Saturday and three on Sunday.
El Centro agents conducted welfare checks on all the migrants and all but two were found to be in good health and did not require any medical attention.
The two migrants who did were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance for further treatment.
All of the migrants were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center where they were processed accordingly.
Also assisting in the rescues was the El Centro Sector Dispatch, El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit, the California Highway Patrol, the Ocotillo Fire Department, and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 196 individuals lost or in distress.
