Wellton agents foil migrant smuggling attempt
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station foiled a migrant smuggling attempt Thursday morning.
Agents assigned to highway operations east of Wellton, conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford Edge on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 at mile marker 80 at approximately 7:30 a.m.
During the stop agents determined that the driver and front seat passenger were both U.S. citizens.
However, there were also five migrants in the vehicle, three of whom were hiding in the rear cargo area.
Agents arrested the 36-year-old male driver and 19-year-old male passenger, both of whom were from Palmdale, California.
The migrants, four males and one female, were also arrested.
All seven individuals were transported to the Wellton station for further processing.
Three of the migrants have previously been removed from the United States and could face re-entry charges.
Yuma agent nabs aggravated felon, sex offender
A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent apprehended a migrant trying to sneak into the country Wednesday morning who was later discovered to be an aggravated felon previously convicted of a sex offense against a minor.
At approximately 5 a.m. a Yuma agent apprehended a group of three migrants after they entered the country illegally near County 14th Street, approximately nine miles northeast of the San Luis Port of Entry.
He then transported them to the Yuma Station for identification and further processing. Record checks conducted on the migrants revealed that one of them, Mario Roberto Pacheco, was an aggravated felon with a battery conviction for a sex offense against a child.
Pacheco, 67, also had a previous conviction for cocaine possession. Both convictions were out of Florida.
In addition, Pacheco has previously been removed from the United States, and will be processed for removal under Title 42.
Agents find drugs, gun following canine alert
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun in a vehicle at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 Wednesday following a canine alert.
At 2:45 p.m., agents sent a Chevrolet Malibu to the secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle as it was attempting to pass through the checkpoint.
During a subsequent search while in secondary, the canine alerted to the interior of the vehicle, which led agents to the discovery of nearly one-half pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Agents also found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s pocket.
Both the driver, a 38-year-old female from Colorado, and the passenger, a 41-year-old male from California, and are U.S. citizens, were arrested.
The drugs, drug paraphernalia and handgun were seized.
Border Patrol canines are trained to detect concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.
Although marijuana was recently legalized in the state of Arizona, it is still federally illegal and seized when encountered at federal immigration checkpoints.
