Agents thwart smuggling attempt on Colorado River
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling attempt on the Colorado River Monday morning.
At approximately 9 a.m., agents searched a suspicious boat at the Martinez Lake Marina and discovered nine migrants inside. The migrants appeared to be using the Colorado River to bypass immigration checkpoints.
Divers with the Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue team conducted a search of the water and recovered potential evidence.
The two suspected smugglers, who are both from Mexico, face smuggling charges. The remaining seven migrants are being processed for removal under Title 42.
Welfare check uncovers Yuma stash house
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assisted Yuma County Sheriff’s deputies and Yuma police officers after they conducted a welfare check at a trailer Tuesday afternoon and discovered it was a stash house.
Border Patrol agents responded to the request for assistance from the law enforcement agencies at the trailer located in the Cottonwood Trailer Park at approximately 3 p.m. YCSO and YPD conducted the welfare check on the trailer following a report of suspicious activity and discovered six suspected migrants inside.
Agents arrested the migrants and transported them to the Yuma Station where they were processed and subsequently returned to Mexico under Title 42.
Agents apprehend MS-13 gang member
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a MS-13 gang member early Monday morning.
Agents encountered the migrant as part of a group of three who illegally entered the United States east of the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz. Agents arrested the group and transported them to the Yuma station for identification and further processing.
Record checks conducted on the group revealed that Harry Williams Payes-Mejia, 46, is an active MS-13 gang member with previous removals from the U.S. Payes-Mejia has several felony convictions and served time in prison. He also has an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Payes-Mejia will be prosecuted for re-entry and will subsequently by turned over the U.S. Marshals Service for his warrant.
Agents apprehend convicted sex offender
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a sex offender who illegally entered the United States early Monday morning.
At approximately 2 a.m., an agent patrolling the desert east of the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz., encountered a migrant trying to evade detection. The migrant was arrested and taken to the Yuma station for further processing.
Agents identified the man as Jorge Perez-Diaz, 58. Record checks conducted on Perez-Diaz revealed felony convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, for which he served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary, and re-entry into the U.S. following a prior removal.
Perez-Diaz’s most recent removal from the U.S. was March 22 through the U.S. Port of Entry at Calexico, Calif. Perez-Diaz will face re-entry charges for his most recent apprehension by Yuma agents.
Wellton agents make meth bust
Wellton Border Patrol agents thwarted their third major bust in three days. The methamphetamine smuggling attempt occurred in the desert south of Dateland on Tuesday.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., agents detected, tracked and apprehended a group of six migrants attempting to smuggle 109 pounds of methamphetamine in backpacks. When agents encountered the group in the Mohawk Valley east of the Sierra Pinta Mountains, the migrants tried to flee the area. A Yuma Air Branch air interdiction agent monitored the migrants and guided agents on the ground to their location.
All migrants in the group were arrested and transported to the Wellton station for further processing. The methamphetamine, which has an estimated value of $196,000, was seized.