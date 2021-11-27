Convicted murderer apprehended
Yuma Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted murderer Tuesday night after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
Juan Ramon Barron-Casillas, a 30-year-old Mexican national, was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with human remains in 2018 in Texas.
Barron-Casillas was sentenced to two years in prison for the murder and 10 years of probation for the tampering charge.
He was formally removed from the United States by an immigration judge and returned to Mexico after completing his prison sentence.
Having been caught for trying to illegally enter the country, Barron-Casillas will now be prosecuted for felony re-entry of a removed alien.
Agents seize cash and arrest migrant
Yuma Sector Border agents from the Blythe Station arrested a Guatemalan national on Tuesday and seized $40,000 in cash that was believed to be proceeds made from smuggling.
At approximately 3 p.m. a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety requested assistance from agents in reference to a suspected migrant in possession of a large sum of money.
When Blythe agents arrived at the location of the vehicle stop, which was on Interstate 8 near mile marker 51, they determined the 23-year-old Guatemalan male was illegally present in the country.
The man initially claimed that the large sum of money he had was to purchase construction equipment in the Phoenix area.
He later admitted the money was proceeds from smuggling activities.