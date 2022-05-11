A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent safely stopped a Cadillac sedan on Sunday that was left in drive with several migrants still inside after the smuggler bailed out of it.
Just before midnight, agents on a National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter observed several individuals get into the sedan at the south end of Avenue 15E.
Agents on the helicopter then continued to monitor the sedan as it traveled north into the Foothills.
When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the sedan, the driver jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran into a nearby residential area.
An agent assigned to the Yuma station used his government vehicle to safely bring the driverless vehicle to a complete stop.
Six migrants were found inside the vehicle and subsequently transported to the Yuma station for processing.
The driver, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen from Yuma, was found a short time later.
He was arrested and faces smuggling charges.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.