Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted felon, who is also a Sureños gang member, after he entered the country illegally Thursday night from Mexico.
At approximately 7 p.m. agents detected and subsequently arrested a group of seven migrants south of the Foothills.
One of the migrants in the group, later identified as Jose Jesus Villenueva-Canchola, initially ran from agents, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.
Record checks conducted on Villanueva-Canchola revealed that in 2014 he was convicted in San Francisco of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and sentenced to 97 months in prison.
Villanueva-Canchola was also identified as a Sureños gang member.
He has been removed from the country several times with the most recent removal happening on Nov. 30 at the Calexico Port of Entry.
Villanueva-Canchola will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional prison time.
