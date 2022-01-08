Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two convicted sex offenders over the holiday weekend, both of whom had previously been deported from the country.
On Christmas Eve, Yuma station agents patrolling near the Morelos Dam arrested a group of 15 migrants who had illegally entered the country from Mexico.
Among the group was Luis Morales-Diaz, a 59-year-old migrant from Mexico, who had been convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Los Angeles, in 2002.
He was sentenced to three years at the Calipatria State Prison. Morales-Diaz also had two prior formal removals from the U.S.
Then, on Sunday, Dec. 26, agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended a group of six migrants along Interstate 8 near mile marker 48.
Record checks conducted on the group revealed that one of the migrants, Humberto Pacheco-Casas, had been convicted of sexual intercourse with a minor in Los Angeles in 2013.
He was sentenced to 168 days in jail. Pacheco-Casas, a 36-year-old migrant from Mexico, was also convicted of re-entry of a removed alien in 2021, for which he spent 168 days behind bars.
Both Morales-Diaz and Pacheco-Casas will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and face additional prison time.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert