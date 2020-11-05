Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Blythe Station arrested two U.S. citizens at the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint on Tuesday after finding 41 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare of their vehicle.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 11:30 p.m. agents referred a Nissan Versa to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area following a canine alert to the vehicle.
When agents conducted a search of the Versa they found that a spare tire in the trunk of the vehicle was unusually heavy.
Upon further examination of the spare tire agents found 40 cellophane-wrapped packages that contained methamphetamine inside. The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $100,000.
Agents arrested the vehicle occupants, a male and female, and seized the narcotics and vehicle.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol says that drug smugglers are driven by the high profitability of the drug trade and will go to any length necessary, including using concealment tactics such as this, to accomplish their goals.
