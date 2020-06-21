Yuma BP agents help thwart human smuggling attempt

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended four illegal entrants on Thursday after receiving a call for assistance from a Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge officer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. that day, a Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge officer conducted a vehicle stop on a Honda CRV in Ligurta on Old Highway 80.
A Border Patrol canine unit subsequently arrived on scene to provide assistance.
Agents later arrested the male driver, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, and the four passengers, all of whom were illegal entrants from Mexico, ranging in age from 20 to 33 years old.
The vehicle was seized and the illegal entrants were processed under Title 42 and expelled from the country.