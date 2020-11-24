Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents located and rescued a missing contracted employee working near the Andrade Port of Entry on Saturday after a co-worker reported that he had gone for a dirt bike ride during his lunch break and did not return.
The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. and a search involving the Yuma Sector Border Search, Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) and an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch helicopter crew was immediately initiated.
The AMO helicopter crew located the missing man about 40 minutes later along the old All American Canal, just over a mile west of Sidewinder Road.
The man appeared to have crashed his dirt bike and had life-threatening injuries.
“He had gone up a hill and fell off the backside,” said Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.
BORSTAR agents suspected a spinal injury and stabilized the man while they waited for an air ambulance to arrive on scene.
The man was subsequently flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.