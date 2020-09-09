Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Wellton Station, while on patrol, responded to a two-vehicle serious injury collision on Interstate 8, near milepost 34, last week.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, a Border Patrol agent discovered the scene of the two-vehicle rollover collision and witnessed three subjects fleeing on foot from one of the vehicles.
The agent pursued and detained the subjects as other agents, trained as emergency medical technicians, rendered aid to a family of four, including two young children, who were injured in the other vehicle.
Due to the severity of the injuries, local emergency medical services (EMS) and an Aero-Care medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
Aero-Care flew a 2-year-old male and 8-year-old female to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and EMS transported the parents to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The driver and two passengers who fled the scene were taken into custody and turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for investigation.
As agents are patrolling the border, performing roving patrol or working checkpoints, they frequently come across situations where the community needs assistance.
Border Patrol agents respond to accident scenes and other emergencies on a regular basis, and many agents volunteer to be cross-trained as EMTs in order to be better prepared to serve and protect their community
