Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working out of the Wellton checkpoint arrested a 38-year-old U.S. citizen on Wednesday after a secondary inspection revealed he was travelling with drugs, guns and a large amount of cash.
After a drug dog alerted agents to the driver’s 2013 Subaru Outback, agents found relatively small amounts of methamphetamine, hashish and marijuana hidden in the trunk. A further search revealed a shotgun in the trunk and a pistol under the passenger side floorboard. The driver was carrying both guns legally.
Also in the trunk was between $7,000-8,000 in cash. Yuma Sector Spokesperson Jose Garibay said that normally a person wouldn’t be arrested for traveling with large amounts of cash, but in this case, BP agents had a strong reason to tie the cash the driver had with illicit activity because of the drugs and guns.
The suspect was arrested and turned over to the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force, which operates through the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.