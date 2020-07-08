Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted multiple smuggling events over a four-day period and apprehended 21 illegal entrants.
In the first event on Thursday, Blythe Station agents performed vehicle stops on a white Chevrolet Silverado and a white Dodge Ram in Quartzsite, according to a news release from the agency.
The drivers of both vehicles were United States citizens and the four passengers in the Silverado and three passengers in the Ram were all illegal entrants.
Both drivers were arrested for human smuggling violations and the illegal entrants were processed for immigration violations.
In the second event, which happened on Friday, Wellton Station agents encountered a white Ford Club Wagon agricultural van at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8. Agents performed an immigration inspection on all individuals and determined that the three backseat passengers were illegally present in the country.
The illegal entrants were processed for immigration violations.
In a third event, which was on Sunday, Blythe Station agents performed a vehicle stop on a gold Infinity I30 that was traveling on I-10.
Agents determined that the driver was a U.S. citizen, but the three passengers were illegal entrants.
The driver was arrested for human smuggling violations and the illegal entrants were processed for immigration violations.
Then on Monday, Wellton Station agents performed a vehicle stop on a white Ford E-350 in the Dome Valley area.
Agents observed several individuals lying in the cargo area and determined that eight of the nine individuals were in the country illegally.
The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for human smuggling violations and the illegal entrants were processed for immigration violations.