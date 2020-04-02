Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued and then arrested three people from India on Monday night after they tried to cross the border at the Salinity Canal between County 9th and County 10th streets.
Department of Defense personnel notified nearby Border Patrol agents that three people — a man, woman and child — had entered the canal.
When responding Border Patrol agents arrived, they saw the three struggling to stay afloat and threw them a water rescue bag consisting of a rope and weight to pull the three to safety.
None of the three were injured and all refused additional medical treatment. They were charged with immigration violations afterward.