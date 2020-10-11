Although the busy hurricane and wildfire seasons are winding down, the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is still in urgent need of volunteers.
Charly McMurdie, spokesperson for the Yuma branch, said the humanitarian organization is looking for volunteers, both locally and statewide, who can be sent throughout the country to assist those who are going through disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes and wildfires.
“We are always looking for volunteers. We will take as many as we can get,” McMurdie said. “There is always something for people to do.”
While all have since returned, except for one, the Yuma branch of the Red Cross sent eight volunteers to Louisiana in September to help with Hurricane Sally relief efforts.
There are currently nearly 3,000 Red Cross volunteers helping those affected by disasters across the country, according to a news release from the organization.
With Hurricane Delta pummeling the Gulf Coast this week, McMurdie said the nonprofit wants to be prepared and have enough volunteers on standby in case deployments are necessary.
The biggest need, she said, is for volunteers to support sheltering efforts, which includes staffing, feeding, reception and registration, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.
A typical Red Cross deployment usually lasts for about 14 days, with McMurdie saying that it can be extended if the volunteer has the time to do so.
If a deployment is extended, however, the volunteer must be given a day or two of downtime before they can resume working.
Three hours of virtual training (six hours for supervisors) will also be required prior to deployment and a pre-health screening will be conducted. Volunteers should also expect to work 8 to 12-hour shifts.
McMurdie added that anyone who completes the training will be considered for deployment to help out in support of relief operations. Contact 928-248-8220 to learn more.
There are opportunities locally for volunteers as well, such as helping with blood drives and delivering services within the community.
McMurdie added that since a lot of the group’s local volunteers are winter visitors, there is always a need for year-round residents to help cover the summer months.
In March 2019, a volunteer from the Yuma branch was sent to Alabama to assist in disaster relief and recovery operations in the aftermath of a devastating series of tornadoes there;
That same month volunteers also installed free smoke detectors in the homes of residents at the Capri RV resort.
Yuma Red Cross volunteers also deployed to northern California in late 2018, and spent the holiday season assisting those affected by wildfires and flooding.