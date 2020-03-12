The National Weather Service reported that Yuma County shattered its record for daily rainfall by more than an inch on Tuesday. And, when the quarter inch of rain that fell after midnight is added, it brought the total to a whopping 1.2 inches so far for this current storm system.
This total makes it the eighth wettest March on record. However, with more rain expected throughout the week, it could climb to second, but to do that it would need to surpass the 1.61 inches of rain that fell in 2005.
The wettest March on record was set in 1905, when 3.33 inches of rain fell in the Yuma area.
Meteorologist Derek Hodges explained that the current storm system is the result of a low pressure area spinning off the coast of California, which is pulling moisture up from tropical regions.
“It is still sitting off the coast and producing rain in the area,” Hodges said.
While Tuesday’s rainfall did not cause much damage, it did cause some problems, specifically traffic-related ones.
Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department said officers responded to 22 motor vehicle accidents on Tuesday, ranging from minor to injury collisions. There were also several hit-and-runs.
“The weather more than likely played a big role in the number of collisions that occurred,” Franklin said.
Wednesday did not start off any better, with 24th Street between Avenue 3E and Araby Road being closed for several hours that morning because a semi truck pulling a trailer filled with 75,000 pounds of plastic containers overturned in the area.
The traffic signal at 24th Street and 4th Avenue, one of the busiest intersections in the city, also went out for a while in the afternoon, causing a lot of congestion and back ups.
Franklin urged drivers to slow down, explaining that when it rains the oils in the surface of the road rise to the top, which makes it extremely slippery. Also, if the rain continues, and there is a lot of water on the road, it can cause drivers to hydroplane — which is when tires lose contact with the road and have little or no traction.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office also had its fair share of problems, with Sgt. Edgar Guerra saying deputies responded to three non-injury collisions that happened in south county.
Deputies responded to several other weather-related calls as well, such as burglary alarms being set off by the storm and drivers getting stuck in the mud. The traffic signal on Highway 95 and County 19th Street in Gadsden also went out for a short time.
“We had deputies down there for a while directing traffic at the intersection,” Guerra said.
Yuma County was also warning drivers via social media to use caution in the areas of Araby Road and County 9th Street due to a washout on the shoulder of the road. Another washout was reported on the shoulder of South Frontage Road at the 14E underpass.
Hodges said although the storm system is slowly moving its way out of the region, it is still expected to bring widespread rain to southwest Arizona and southeast California.
The heaviest rain is expected on Thursday, with showers likely, and a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High temperatures will be near 73 in the afternoon, with the wind coming from the east up to 10 miles per hour.
There is also a 70% chance of rain along with possible thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and into early Friday morning, which could potentially drop another inch to 1.5 inches of rain on the area.
“Thunderstorms are expected,” Hodges said.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Southwest Arizona and Southeast California.
The Yuma Police Department also canceled its Citizen Academy that was to be held Wednesday night citing safety reasons.