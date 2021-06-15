Yuma citizens have one last chance to voice their thoughts on the proposed 2021/22 budget and property tax levy during combined hearings on Wednesday.
The budget amounts to $522.5 million and includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $158.3 million, an operating expenditure budget of $343.7 million; interfund transfers of $20.2 million; and wastewater interfund borrowing of $193,068.
The City Council will hold the public hearing on the proposed budget, primary property tax levy and Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 expenditures and levy.
The hearing will also cover the city’s five municipal improvement districts including Park West Units 4 and 5, Desert Sky Unit No. 1, Saguaro Units 3 and 4, Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2 and Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2.
Following the close of the public hearing, the council is expected to adopt the proposed budget resolution which includes a 3% increase in solid waste fees regarding residential collection and the environmental fee.
To keep the enterprise fund self-sustaining, the city proposes to increase the residential collection fee from $7 a month to $7.21 a month and the environmental solid waste fee from $7.25 a month to $7.47 a month. The total combined recommended fee will increase from $14.25 to $14.68 per month.
The proposed property tax rate is $2.2681, a decrease from the current rate of $2.3185. This equates to a 2.17% reduction in the tax rate from FY2021 to FY2022. This means the proposed tax would be $226.81 for a $100,000 home. The individual amounts depend on a home’s assessed value.
While the proposed annual budget results in a reduction of the primary tax rate, the primary property tax levy, or the total amount that would be collected, will increase due to new construction.
The city anticipates that it will collect a primary property tax levy of $14.8 million, which is $592,773 more than the current year.
This portion of the public hearing that addresses the proposed tax levy increase is called a Truth in Taxation hearing.
The proposed FY2022 budget can be found on the front page of the city’s website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In other action, the council will mull whether to apply for a $85 million loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority to expand the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility. The council will also consider whether to hire the firms Stifel, Nicolaus and Co. and Greenberg Traurig to secure financing for the expansion.
Seven ordinances are up for adoption, which would amend the city code to expand the allowed uses for corner markets; update the floodplain management language to bring city regulations into compliance with the state; identify permitted housing types within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District; update construction standards to current versions; and define the procedure and standard for obtaining an administrative warrant to allow the city to remedy public nuisances.
Two of the ordinances would authorize the annexation of Las Palmas Apartments, 248 S. Avenue B and grant an easement to Arizona Public Service to provide an electrical power service feed and 800 amp transformer to the Thomas F. Alt Utilities Complex.
Two resolutions are on the agenda, one which would defer the development fees for the Cielo Verde Apartments and the other would support the application for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Transportation Discretionary Grants program to complete the development of a multimodal transportation center at the historic Hotel Del Sol in downtown Yuma.
The consent agenda includes the purchase of a 2022 Peterbilt Model 520/McNeilus 25 Yard Side Loader for $384,721 from Rush Truck Centers of Yuma; the purchase of water filter membrane replacements for the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant for $1.8 million from Zenon Environmental Corporation, dba Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, of Vista, California; and renew the city’s insurance coverage for $1.2 million through Willis Towers Watson Insurance Services West of Dallas, Texas.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. They can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.