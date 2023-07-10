The owner of a Yuma auto dealership was among the six people killed in a Southern California plane crash Saturday.

Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner Chad Bianco identified the victims as Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach; Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula; Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta; and Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula. Bianco did not release other details.

