The owner of a Yuma auto dealership was among the six people killed in a Southern California plane crash Saturday.
Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner Chad Bianco identified the victims as Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach; Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula; Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta; and Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula. Bianco did not release other details.
Hyundai/Kia of Yuma posted on Sunday a message of grief.
“Today our hearts are heavy in the Hyundai/Kia of Yuma family. Our owner Abraham Razick, tragically passed away yesterday. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and proud United States Marine. His spirit and passion for life will not be forgotten along with his commitment to making his community a better place. Honor, courage, and commitment are values he learned serving in the Marine Corps and values he lived by everyday. Rest easy, Abe. You’ll forever be in our hearts. Semper Fi, Marine,” the social media post stated.
A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, Mina Kaji, told The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California, that the Cessna C550 business jet took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The plane crashed about an hour later at French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. All aboard were killed.
The crash occurred during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn, authorities said. The jet, which can seat up to 13 people, crashed about 500 feet (150 meters) short of the intended runway, said Elliott Simpson, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. Simpson said fire consumed most of the plane.