The owner of a Yuma business has been cited with five counts of animal cruelty after police responded to a dog bite call.
According to the Yuma Police Department, at 11:55 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of East 20th Street in reference to a dog bite.
The initial investigation found several dogs at the location were in need of medical care. Eight dogs were removed and checked by a local veterinarian, and then turned over to the Humane Society of Yuma, YPD reported.
On Wednesday, animal control officers returned to the address and removed seven additional dogs from the property, YPD said. A total of 16 dogs were removed during the investigation.
The owner of the business has been cited with five counts of animal cruelty, and the case is still under investigation, YPD said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call YPD at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.