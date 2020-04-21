Yuma Catholic FFA Chapter chronicles successful season

While COVID-19 may have put a damper on extracurriculars these days, it isn’t hindering the Yuma Catholic High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter from celebrating this year’s achievements.
Hallmarking their third year as a chapter, seniors Alexa Bernal, Jake Fanning, Kaitlyn Greene, Sierra Ringwald and Rorrie Vaughan and juniors Adriana Hoffmann, Emily Martinez and Wesley McDonald each recently earned their Arizona State FFA Degree — an honor for top members of the state association.
According to their advisor Taylor Potter, these degrees are earned by completing an extensive list of requirements, including the completion of a number of projects beyond the local level, 25 hours of community service, two full years of agricultural science classes and meticulous documentation of their entire FFA membership history. Additionally, there are three prerequisite degrees for receiving a state degree — the Discovery Degree, the Green Hand Degree and the Chapter Degree — which Potter’s students have accrued over the course of the last three years.
“They devoted a lot of time to perfecting those applications,” said Potter. “It’s so exciting to see all of their hard work start to pay off, and I’m so proud of my seniors for closing the book (on high school) this way. They’ve learned what it means to be team players, to have leadership skills and to be great members of their community.”
The state degrees aren’t the only success of the season. Out of five Yuma Catholic teams competing in the Arizona State FFA Career and Leadership Development Spring Conference Events Feb. 28-29 in Tucson, four placed among the top 10 in their respective categories. A few students brought home high place individual awards as well.
“It was such a humbling and amazing experience,” Potter said. “There are a wide range of career development events in FFA, and each one is meant to prepare them for a career in ag. They also take a lot of initiative on their own by taking time outside of the classroom to practice their skills.”
As both their advisor and their ag science teacher, Potter said she couldn’t be more proud of her group of future farmers and current achievers.
“I’m the mom of a young son, and whenever my students succeed and achieve something, I feel like I have a hundred more kids,” she said. “They make this job worthwhile every single day.”