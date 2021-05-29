On Friday evening, 86 seniors walked the line to retrieve their diploma from Yuma Catholic High School. For 92% – or roughly 79 – of the graduates, the celebration is two-fold, as they depart with eight figures in college scholarship funding.
Totaling approximately $12,613,216, the scholarships will accompany the students to schools all over the country, according to Yuma Catholic principal Rhett Stallworth, including community colleges, in-state universities and Ivy League institutions.
“We have an expectation for our school and we set the standard high, but we also have kids who are motivated and have goals in mind that they want to accomplish before they ever get here,” Stallworth said. “We have plenty of kids that come in needing a little extra push here and there, and just by the expectations that we set, they rise to the challenge.”
The cohort’s success is also attributable to the relational dynamics of the Yuma Catholic community, from Stallworth’s vantage point.
“I think it’s a reflection of our counseling department and our teachers and all the hard work that they’ve done,” he said. “The way the school community is set up is also conducive to student success. Kids are surrounded by other kids who have similar goals, everybody’s striving to perform in the classroom, to get to college and that creates some healthy competition. They’re a close-knit community; the school is big enough that you have these opportunities, but it’s not too big that you get lost in the shuffle.”
In an elective known as “College Prep Workshop,” Yuma Catholic seniors have the opportunity to become acquainted with the ins and outs of the college admissions process, including crafting resumes and compelling essays for scholarship opportunities, gathering letters of recommendation and submitting application packets to prospective institutions.
“The seniors in the class ahead often tell those coming behind them, ‘You need to take that class,’” said school counselor Terra Stallworth, who teaches the workshop.
Terra noted that of this year’s graduates, 15 also earned an associates degree from Arizona Western College.
“Everybody works together to make these kinds of things happen,” she said. “It’s not one person doing it; it’s not all students, it’s not all teachers, it’s not all parents or counselors. It takes a team.”
From an administrator’s perspective, coming after a school year marked by a pandemic and a combination of virtual and in-person learning opportunities, these achievements are “a big deal” for the Yuma Catholic High School Class of 2021.
“I can’t reiterate enough just how proud we are of these students,” said Rhett. “It’s a huge accomplishment. It sets the bar high and it’s something for our other classes to push and strive to beat.”