As Yuma Catholic High School’s Class of 2022 prepares to graduate in less than a week, over a third of them will be doing so with an associate’s degree to their name. On May 13, nearly 50 high school students were celebrated at Arizona Western College – and 39 of them were Yuma Catholic Shamrocks.
“Every year we’ve had more and more, and the students have really taken initiative,” said Yuma Catholic Director of Counseling Terra Stallworth. “This is a really strong class. 95% of the senior class is receiving some type of scholarship … There are 18 students who had perfect GPAs. And that is not the norm, but this class is a pretty exceptional class and they worked really hard.”
Getting to this point has been 19 years in the making, explained Stallworth. Through the high school’s partnership with AWC, Yuma Catholic has been able to offer all the courses necessary to get an associate’s of art (A.A.) or associate’s of science (A.S.) degree without leaving campus. Initially, there were only two or three classes available, but that number has grown over the years.
Now, the program has become sustainable. Teachers for the dual enrollment courses have met qualifications to teach college-level classes and have been certified through AWC. In lieu of honors classes, Yuma Catholic students can take these classes to receive college and high school credits.
“They’re putting in a lot of time, a lot of hours, a lot of effort into getting it done because most of those students are not only our scholars, but they’re also our athletes. They’re our student council leaders,” Stallworth said. “They’re doing multiple things and in addition, taking those hard classes.”
At Yuma Catholic, hard work is also being done by parents, faculty and administration.
“Obviously we’ve worked really hard,” she said. “It’s really been something we’ve been working out for a long time. And this year was our first year where we really got to see it come to fruition: the things that we’ve been working on and the relationship we’ve had with AWC. It really has been a partnership, you know? With AWC, with parents, with administration.”
Stallworth shared that the students are completely excited and taking great pride in their work. Having been part of AWC’s commencement helped put their accomplishments into perspective.
“They knew, but until they saw it, then I think they really understood it,” she said. “I think for them to be out on that field to get their degree with all the other AWC students made it more real for them.”
In a press release from AWC, Yuma Catholic seniors David Hudson and Victoria Diaz shared their experiences reaching their first postsecondary milestone.
“I feel truly blessed and thankful to have been given the opportunity and resources to be able to work on these two-year degrees while still in high school,” said Hudson, who’s graduating with A.S. in Engineering and A.A. in Mathematics. “Not only did AWC and Yuma Catholic provide me with a head start in my academic career, but I believe that they have also given me something more important: an insight into what university life will be like. AWC is an accredited college that teaches materials on par with other in-state universities in Arizona. By being able to take upper-level courses such as Physics, I can get a preview of what I should come to expect when attending classes at a university.”
Hudson went the extra mile to obtain his degrees: he took courses during summer and winter breaks to achieve his goal of finishing by high school graduation. Diaz also had to give up time for assignments and exams as she dealt with the challenge of balancing school with daily life, but it was worth it to gain her A.A.
“This experience taught me a lot about myself and how I could grow as a person,” Diaz said. “Quarantine definitely tested my limits, much like everyone else, but I am glad I was able to pull through to the other side.”
On Friday, May 27, 113 Yuma Catholic seniors will graduate from high school, and more than just the 39 associate’s degree holders will do so with the confidence to seek higher education.
“We’re really grateful for AWC – not just for our school, but for what AWC is doing with their dual enrollment program and making it affordable to all students,” Stallworth said. “I feel like because of that, within the next five to 10 years, you’re gonna see a huge growth and more people earning their four-year degree. I also have noticed that when our students – even if they’re not taking their full associate’s – [are] taking 12 units [or] even if they’re taking six units, what we’re finding is that those kids are doing better … Students are feeling a little more competent because they’ve already seen what it looks like, they’ve already put in the work to study skills like time management – the kinds of things that might take us a little longer when we get to school because college is a different system.”
She concluded that it not only saves parents money, but the process gives students a head start. And for high school students until the age of 18, there’s the extra benefit of a reduced rate of $25 per credit hour at AWC. To learn more about the dual enrollment program at AWC, visit azwestern.edu/admissions and click on the “17 & Under Students” tab for more information.
