“I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds.” These words open the FFA Creed, a now 92-year-old statement proclaiming the importance of agriculture to students involved in Future Farmers of America. Among the various events and competitions that FFA students can get involved in at the local and state level is Creed Speaking, where competitors recite the Creed and answer detailed questions relating to it.
This year, Clarissa Meza–a freshman from Yuma Catholic High School–took first place in Arizona as Creed Speaker at the 2022 FFA State Leadership Conference held in Tucson from Thursday, June 9 to Saturday, June 11. Her peers from YC also encountered great success as one student was a Star Farmer finalist–one of two selected for consideration–and others received FFA degrees and served as delegates.
“When I first joined FFA at the beginning of my freshman year, I would have never thought it would become this important to me,” Meza said. “It has given me a passion I can now pursue in my future that I would not have found if it weren’t for FFA. The experiences that I have encountered and the hardworking people I have met along the way have left the biggest impact on me and I would not trade that for anything else in the world.”
Taylor Potter, YC’s FFA advisor, explained that Meza had won first place in the local competition as well and that when she chose to be a Creed Speaker, she was determined to win. Even after classes ended, she continued to meet with Potter in the classroom three times a week to practice the Creed in the hopes of representing Yuma properly come the conference.
“Having the opportunity to compete while representing Yuma Region was nothing short of an accomplishment already, but the feelings I had after winning this contest are indescribable,” Meza said. “I couldn’t have done it without the people supporting me along the way, or my mentors who put as much time and hard work into this contest as I did. I am honored to represent Yuma Catholic and the state of Arizona in this year’s National FFA Creed Speaking Contest at the National Convention.”
The National Convention will take place in Indianapolis in late October. Getting to represent Yuma and Arizona at large is already a pinnacle point for a high school FFA student according to Potter. To accomplish what Yuma Catholic had required hard work.
Potter shared that she teaches agricultural science and runs the agriculture program at YC. In addition to science, the education she provides also focuses on career opportunities. Through preparing for the state conference, students worked on Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, which can be anything from raising an animal to starting a business to creating a website. Juniors are able to earn state FFA degrees by having worked on their projects and achieved community service for three years. This year, YC had eight students earn degrees–the most in the state this year.
The state conference is also an opportunity for attending students to partake in leadership workshops and activities to expand their knowledge. Students also network and can serve as delegates in special sessions. But overall, Potter finds the FFA experience valuable for many reasons.
“It’s kind of one of those things in high school where it gives us an opportunity to kind of find out where they belong,” Potter said. “Like I hear time and time again, you know, some students aren’t athletic or some students so enjoy reading and writing and math, but they take a class and they realize what an impact agriculture has just on our daily lives from the clothes we wear to the food we eat. It always amazes me to watch them find their passion. There are competitions that [take them to places] they probably would have never visited. But sometimes these competitions lead to funding their future careers. And that’s my absolute favorite part of it: watching them find their passion.”
This year, the results of Yuma Catholic’s trip to the FFA state leadership conference are as follows:
Arizona State FFA Degree Recipients
- Sandra Clinger
- Seth Stoner
- Jordan Ramos
- Austin Johnson
- Payton Pikula
- Jesus Acosta
- Rhett Vance
- Katherine Meade
Arizona FFA Star Farmer Finalist
- Sandra Clinger
Yuma Catholic FFA Delegates
- Hannah Maynard-Jimenez
- Katherine Meade
Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contestant:
- Cadence Patterson
Creed Speaking State Winner:
- Clarissa Meza
