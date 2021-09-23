Yuma Catholic High School is switching to remote learning in response to a number of COVID cases. The plan takes effect today and is planned to last for two weeks. Principal Rhett Stallworth stated that the school felt it was best to follow the contingency plan as a precautionary measure.
Stallworth explained that students already work through Google Classroom and expects the transition will be seamless. As for extracurricular activities and sports, football is currently resuming, but volleyball has already been shut down as it is an indoor sport.
The remote learning contingency plan was developed for the school’s re-entry in Fall 2020 and details on the mitigation practices and the plan itself can be found at https://bit.ly/3nZFv9w.
Parents of Yuma Catholic students can expect communications through RenWeb, a family portal site, and its website, https://www.yumacatholic.org/.