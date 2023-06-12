Yuma Catholic graduates

The Yuma Catholic Class of 2023 earned over $16 million in scholarships this year. Pictured from left to right on graduation night: Jessica Kershaw, Zoey Norred, Reese Sellers, Peyton McLeod and Rylee Rich.

 Photo by Christopher Schiller/For the Yuma Sun

Yuma Catholic High School’s Class of 2023 is boasting over $16 million in scholarships after a busy year preparing for college – a record-breaking amount for the school.

According to Yuma Catholic Director of Counseling Terra Stallworth, 90% of the graduates earned a scholarship and three first-generation students earned full-ride scholarships.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you