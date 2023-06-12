Yuma Catholic High School’s Class of 2023 is boasting over $16 million in scholarships after a busy year preparing for college – a record-breaking amount for the school.
According to Yuma Catholic Director of Counseling Terra Stallworth, 90% of the graduates earned a scholarship and three first-generation students earned full-ride scholarships.
“One to Rice University, one to John Hopkins University and the other one, she could use it wherever but she’s going to the University of Arizona,” she said.
How did Yuma Catholic accomplish this? According to Stallworth, it takes a village – or a lot of teamwork, a college-prep elective and dual enrollment courses for Arizona Western College.
“This has been a process,” she said. “We started with four classes when I started 20 years ago. The students are definitely saying it’s paying off – especially like the students who are going on to get their graduate-level degrees because they’re able to do that quicker. So instead of it taking six years to eight years now, it’s taking four to six.”
Stallworth added that the financial difference is a large one. AWC offers dual enrollment classes for $25 per credit hour.
“Just go to an in-state university – school costs every year with housing, food, all of the things is about $30,000; out-of-state, $60,000,” she said. “For the parents, it’s a huge financial benefit and for the students, they get the confidence because they’ve already taken college courses.”
She explained familiarizing high school students with college is key because it gives them time to learn their study skills and time management skills before they’re college freshmen. While some college students take the first year to adjust to so many new requirements and experiences, high school graduates with college credits under their belts already have a leg up.
“I think it’s a huge benefit and I think it’s going to be a huge benefit for our community,” Stallworth said. “You know, because we’re going to end up having more students who are educated who are going to come back to our community and make it a better place. So I think everybody is going to benefit, students benefit, parents benefit, the community is definitely going to benefit.”
The school’s “unsung heroes,” she commented, are administrators “because if they don’t hire the right people, we’re not able to do it. They’re hiring people with high credentials because our our kids take it on campus. They never leave campus.
“So all of the classes that they’ve put in towards their associate’s degrees, they’ve gotten on campus and really, that’s a testament to our administrators for being able to hire people who are qualified because our teachers have to go through the same vetting process in order to get cleared by AWC.”
The partnership with AWC has benefitted a variety of students since Stallworth stated Yuma Catholic’s students reflect the diversity of Yuma.
“I think people have a misconception sometimes about Yuma Catholic; like it’s where the rich kids go and I can tell you for certain, without a doubt, our school is a is a great reflection of our community,” she said. “We have kids from all over Yuma County. We have a ton of South County kids. We have kids from Wellton. I mean, we have kids from everywhere.”
While the Class of 2023 may range in location and socioeconomic background, they share plenty to be proud of in Yuma Catholic’s view.
“The class has obviously worked hard,” Stallworth concluded. “I know they’re gonna do great things. They have a bright future ahead of them and we are so proud! I mean, this class broke the scholarship record, this class broke how many students are getting their associate’s degree from our school. So I mean, they’re definitely ready and they’re going to do amazing things and I can’t wait to see what they do.”
