Monday’s hearing in Yuma Justice Court for Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez, who has been charged with causing a crash then leaving the scene, was continued for two months.
According to court records, Rodriguez was cited and released on June 3 at 9:33 a.m. following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision that happened in the westbound lanes on Interstate 8 near mile marker 6-1/2.
Rodriguez was allegedly driving a grey 2020 Toyota SUV station wagon when he allegedly collided with another vehicle and did not remain at the scene.
He was later cited for two misdemeanor offenses, which are failure to notify in an accident with an unattended vehicle and false report to law enforcement.
He was also cited for making an unsafe lane change, which is a civil traffic offense. He made his first appearance in Yuma Justice Court on June 18.
Monday’s hearing was held before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede, with Rodriguez and his attorney Andrew Breavington, of the Phoenix-based Law Firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, both appearing telephonically.
After granting Breavington’s request for a continuance, Weede scheduled Rodriguez’s next court appearance for 3 p.m. Oct. 5 for a pretrial conference.
While no details were discussed, prosecutor Matthew Hanson of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said he will offer Rodriguez a plea agreement prior to the next hearing.
Breavington, in a prepared written statement, said neither his law firm or Rodriguez will be making any additional comments in regard to the case at this time.
“Mr. Rodriguez has pled not guilty to these charges and maintains his innocence. He has retained our law firm to defend him. As his lawyers, we have instructed him not to discuss this matter at the present time,” Breavington wrote. “There will be a time and place to discuss the facts and circumstances of this matter that support Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence. We look forward to that time, but it is not now.”