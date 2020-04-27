The Yuma City Council approved a $266,142 job order for reconstruction of a parking lot at Fire Station No. 2, however, some council members questioned the cost and necessity.
Under the job order, Cemex Construction Materials South LLC will remove and replace the parking lot pavement at the station located at 3284 S. Avenue A. Work will include removing and replacing the existing asphalt, replacing it with concrete and restriping parking spaces.
Existing concrete curbs, sidewalks and gutters will remain in place and be protected during construction. The job order requires the contractor to complete the project within 60 days.
Councilman Gary Knight asked City Engineer Jeff Kramer why crews weren’t using asphalt. Kramer said that the main reason is because concrete can withstand heavier loads. He explained that the weight of the firetrucks is hard on the surfaces and asphalt ends up with bumps.
Knight said he expected to be told that potential damage from water from washing down the trucks would be the reason. Kramer agreed that water is asphalt’s worst enemy.
Although concrete has a longer life expectancy, the key to this project is the construction method. Back in the day, Kramer noted, crews used to put a rebar cage and then pour concrete over it. But when pouring the concrete, the rebar would be pushed down into the ground, causing the concrete to lose strength and crack.
In this instance, crews will be laying down fiber mesh and rolling compacted concrete over it. The intertwined fiber material and concrete makes for a stronger slab, he said.
Councilman Mike Shelton questioned the price, noting that it seemed high to him. Kramer said it includes the demolition and removal of the existing concrete as well as the placement of the new concrete. The demolition is a big job as it has to be done in phases and takes longer. It can’t be all torn up since it is an active fire station.
Councilman Chris Morris, who works in construction, said that the price for the demolition and removal “in my opinion sounds like a fair price for that amount of concrete.”
However, he added, from his viewpoint, the pavement still looked in very good condition. He asked why not just break out sections and replace the damaged areas. Kramer noted that the front portion looks good, but more than half of the pavement had failed and was a trip hazard. He explained that the first design was for partial removal and replacement, but staff went back to the board and redesigned it to include all of the pavement.
“It’s less expensive to do the whole thing than to piecemeal it,” Kramer said, noting that crews can’t use the rolling compacted method with partial replacement.
Morris also questioned why the city didn’t put the project out for bid and noted that a bid might shave 20% off the total price.
Kramer noted that one of the main reasons staff went with the job order is because the project has already been delayed over a year and it’s a priority for the fire department. The city waited for Fire Station No. 4 to be completed within budget to be sure there would be adequate funding to cover this project.
If the city solicits bids for the project, construction would be further delayed and not start until at least August as the city would first have to complete plans and specifications, and it would take a couple months to get the documents in place.
“Just trying to please the client,” Kramer said of the fire department. However, he added, the project would be handled however the council wished.
In the end, the council unanimously approved the job order as presented.