After years of “kicking it down the road,” the Yuma City Council finally solved the problem of a skyrocketing debt related to its public safety pension plans.
The council unanimously adopted two ordinances on Dec. 16 that authorize the city to issue bonds to raise money to pay off its debt owed to the police and firefighter pensions, which are required by the state.
“I’m very proud to be part of a body that didn’t kick the issue down the road but took it by the horns and made real progress on this on behalf of our police and fire service,” Councilman Mike Shelton said.
“To the tune of $64 million savings,” Mayor Doug Nicholls added.
Councilman Gary Knight echoed Shelton’s comment. “I’ve been sitting up here for seven years, and it seems we kicked the can down the road. Finally, we’ve got circumstances with low interest rates that are making it possible to solve this problem once and for all, I hope. And I’m certainly happy to do that, and I’m happy to be part of the council that gets it done,” Knight said.
“We’re saving tens of millions, and there are a lot of bodies that couldn’t say that. We’re taking advantage of the timing and achieving savings while also achieving the desired goal,” Shelton added.
Nicholls noted that it was only possible due to the “nonstop” work of staff and consultants who crammed “six to eight months of work into a month-and-a-half.” He thanked the staff and consultants. “The easy part is sitting up here and voting,” he said.
The agenda contained three actions related to the pension bonds. The first ordinance authorized the sale of the bonds. The second ordinance authorized the adoption of a contingency reserve fund.
The third action was the introduction of an amendment to the 2021 budget to allow the transfer of funds from the bond proceeds. This last ordinance is up for adoption on Jan. 6.
None of the issues drew comments from the public.
Due to the current historically low interest rates, the council had asked staff to work with the firm Stifel, Nicolaus and Company on a plan to issue bonds to pay off of the debt it owes to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System for police and fire employee pensions, plus use a portion for a contingency fund to deal with future unexpected pension costs.
The city currently owes about $145 million in pension debt through the year 2039. The annual payments were escalating every year; for example, in 2021, the city would have owed $8.8 million for the pensions. The liability would have been $12.4 million in 2027, $16.3 million in 2032, and $28.4 million in 2038/39.
The city’s debt was accumulating interest at a rate of 7.3%. Current interest rates are at about 3%. With the bond plan, the debt will be replaced with level annual payments peaking at around $12 million, creating a stable budget year after year and a savings of about $64 million, with repayment completed in 2038.
To take advantage of the historically low interest rates, the city also wants to use bond proceeds to refinance the long-term debt associated with the City Hall. The city currently owes about $12.5 million of this debt.
The City Hall bonds current interest rate of 4.46% will be replaced with a rate of about 1%, saving taxpayers about $1 million.
The city will create a contingency reserve of $12 million with bond proceeds to manage future investment risks. An additional $1.5 million will be added to this reserve by the city’s general fund over the next five years for a total contingency reserve fund of $13.5 million.
At a Dec. 7 special meeting, Stifel representatives offered three options, and the council went with the recommended first option, with the city issuing all the bonds at one time in January to lock in the current “attractive” rates.
At $991,000, this plan carries the highest costs. However, it will save the city $64 million, the highest savings of all the options.
Once the sale of the bonds occurs in January, $35 million will be wired to PSPRS on or around Feb. 25. The remaining $110 million will be paid on July 1, in the next budget year.
Because of the volatility of interest rates, the council believed that “time is of the essence” and adopted the ordinances with an emergency clause to allow staff to move quickly.