The candidates for Yuma City Council gathered downtown for a meet and greet session organized by local community member Tanya Wright. Members of the public were able to attend and speak one-on-one with the candidates Sept. 30, all of whom were seated in separate tables throughout the space. The Yuma Sun caught up with each of the candidates to learn more about their backgrounds and the issues that matter most to them. Here’s what they had to say.
Gary Knight
Gary Knight was born and raised in Yuma. He graduated from Kofa High School and Arizona Western College and also spent six years in the U.S. Navy. He then owned a boat shop in Yuma for over 30 years. Upon retirement, Knight found he needed something to do so he’s served in the city council for two terms and is running for a third.
Knight’s priorities include increasing benefits and pay for police and fire, increasing affordable housing, finish the project to build out the Hotel Del Sol Multimodal Center, extending the Highway 95 widening project to include Imperial Dam and Martinez Lake, water and renewing the 2% hospitality tax.
“In nine years, I’ve learned a whole lot about how a city functions, how it’s run,” he said. “I didn’t know that when I first started. Nobody does but they think they do. I’ll tell you right now, I thought I did – I didn’t. I do now. I have nine years of experience, I know who to contact, what to do to fix what. And I enjoy it because I’m able to fix problems that people come to me with.”
Knight devoted most of his conversation to increasing public safety pay and affordable housing. He noted that the public safety retirement system was previously broken as a “$140 million liability.” Through bonding the money, $73 million of taxpayer funds were saved.
“Now we need to take some of those savings,” he said. “We can’t use all of it but we need to take some of those savings and put them back into the police and the fire pay.They’ve got a pay plan. They’ve shared it with me. I’ve looked at it. I like it.”
Thanks to the city’s Infill Incentive Plan which he helped “get the ball rolling” for, he hopes to see more affordable housing soon.
Art Morales
Art Morales graduated from Cibola High School in 1995 and also graduated from AWC and the University of Phoenix when it was in Yuma. He’s been a commercial banker in Yuma for 24 years, regularly talking to business owners and seeking to meet their needs. Outside of work, Morales has been actively involved in the community through Caballeros de Yuma, the City of Yuma Clean and Beautiful Committee, Yuma Rotary and more.
Morales stated that his concerns are the community’s concerns, which he identifies as: addressing first responders’ needs, addressing homelessness, bringing more businesses to Yuma, and protecting water, Yuma’s agriculture industry and military bases.
“When people are voting, what I want them to understand is that you’re gonna have three options,” he said. “You’re not voting for an individual, you’re voting for a team. And if you don’t understand that, you may put the wrong team and Yuma may not move forward for the next four years. So I really want the voter to look at the individuals and ask themselves their own question but also ask this question: ‘Can they work as a group?’
“... Remember, city council is not one vote, it’s a majority vote. We have to be able to work together. That’s the most important thing. And it’s not so much what that individual wants, it’s what the community is telling that council member and then the council member has to get all the facts and then say yea or nay to make the vote.”
Morales concluded that he’s motivated to make Yuma better because he has skin in the game, namely his four-year-old daughter.
“First responders, improve education, healthcare, protect our water? I’ve got to do it for her,” he said.
Carol Smith
Carol Smith grew up in Yuma, moved away for college and ultimately came back about 11 years ago. As a nurse for the Yuma Regional Medical Center, she spent the majority of her career in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is now a nurse educator for NICU and pediatric nurses. She also is a mother to two children in grade school so she’s “not going anywhere.”
Smith’s priorities include: offering competitive wages and benefits to public safety departments, pushing forward on the Yuma Multiversity Campus’ efforts, supporting AWC’s efforts and overall enabling Yumans to be safe and prosperous.
“I don’t think the community quite understands how understaffed [our public safety departments] really are and what their needs are because these are the type of people that go to work day after day to take care of our community,” she said. “And I’m a nurse so I understand that. We continue to go to work without much complaint but it’s exhausting. So it’s important that we take care of them and the way that they take care of us. That’s my absolute number one priority.”
She concluded with saying that people are welcome to approach her.
“If you reach out to me, I’m going to get back to you,” she said. “I’m a listener and I think that comes from being a nurse. So people can share their concerns and if I can do something about it, I’m going to do something about it. If I can’t, I’m going to guide them in the direction of somebody that can.”
Robert “Bobby” Scarborough
Bobby Scarborough was born in Phoenix, graduated from Arizona State University and went into his family’s agricultural consulting business. After realizing Yuma was the superior place to go for agriculture, he moved with his family to Yuma 35 years ago and his life has been about doing ag ever since. After helping a family friend with her grocery store, Scarborough was inspired to open his own business: Green Trees Grocery Outlet, which sees about $3.5 million in annual sales.
Scarborough’s priorities include: increasing the number of employed police officers, avoiding spending on the multimodal transportation center project as well as other projects that would benefit few people, maintaining streets and ultimately, “spend[ing]our limited precious resources in a way that benefit the most amount of people and do the most amount of good for the community.”
“I’m running on a fiscal responsibility ticket and we have a real problem,” Scarborough said. “We have a 30-officer shortage in the Yuma Police Department. It’s been ongoing for the last eight years. It’s culminating. And it’s mostly centered around pay because Yuma’s community is a very, very pro police community; it’s just they’re leaving for pay. We’d spend all this money to get the young officers trained and then they go to a bigger market.”
Scarborough believes the city is “spending recklessly” on other projects that benefit just a few. He cited the multimodal transportation center as a perfect example.
“We’re going to pull $3.5 million out of the general fund and another almost $400,000 out of our road tax money to make this project happen which is going to benefit very few people,” he said. “The train ridership is less than 3,500 in a year, less than 10 per day. It’s going to add one covered bus stop and a place to buy bus tickets. There’s just not a need for $3.5 million this year alone right out of the taxpayers’ pockets that could be going to fund the vastly more important necessities like the police officer shortage; it is affecting all of us.”
Scarborough would rather see the money spent on infrastructure, including streets and parks throughout the community.
Edward C. Thomas
Edward Thomas grew up in the projects of Detroit, Michigan and subsequently served the U.S. Army for six years and the U.S. Marine Corps for 16 years. Although they’re not originally from Yuma, he and his wife love the city. Thomas shared that he believes anything can be done with prayer and hard work. While addressing the public in his interview, he stated that God and politics go together.
Thomas’ priorities include: paying public safety adequately (including dispatchers), avoiding an increase in taxes and keeping the city prepared to handle any threats, including those related to immigration issues.
“When I was previously on council, we had issues with our public safety [concerning pay,]” he said. “Personally, I think it’s a travesty. If you work 20+ years and you can’t even reach the top of your pay scale, that’s wrong. That’s what I want to address. And number two, I believe that our public safety personnel – this is to include dispatchers as well – they need to be in the top 5% of our state. We can do that. And when I was previously on council, we were able to push through a public safety pay plan without increasing taxes. So last time it’s been done. Has it been done again? No. Would it be done again? We don’t know but if I’m on council, it will get done.”
Illegal immigration is a prime reason Thomas cites the need to boost public safety pay.
“I believe that we are just a prayer away from some catastrophe happening in our city and we need our public safety personnel,” he said. “We need enough public safety personnel so that we’re ready when it happens and we can respond in a timely manner, wipe out the threat and our city can be the better for it.”
Nicolle B. Wilkinson
Nicolle Wilkinson grew up in Kentucky, married a Marine and has lived in Yuma for 30 years. Wilkinson is a licensed architect and certified construction manager and is currently a consultant with the federal government on a border port of entry project. Wilkinson has previously managed construction budgets and programs and has served on various community boards, including the City of Yuma Arts and Culture Commission, the Yuma County Library Board of Trustees, the Yuma County Fire Appeals Board and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma.
Wilkinson’s priorities include: calling for an organizational climate study to resolve Yuma Police Department recruiting and retention issues, reviewing water conservation measures that can be incorporated into the city building and zoning codes and eliminating the second deputy city manager position to reallocate money for law enforcement mental health.
“I am the only city council candidate who has called for an anonymous survey organizational climate study to find out why we cannot recruit or retain police officers,” she said. “Sheriff Wilmot does not have a recruiting and retention problem, YPD does. The pay is about the same so when everybody says it’s about the pay, I’m not buying that. Do I think our police officers need to be paid more? Yes. But I want this climate study of the organization done to really find out why they’re leaving because it’s not just about money. My ex-husband was a police officer and he didn’t leave because of the pay.”
Wilkinson also noted that she plans to donate 100% of her city council salary to charity every year and that she’s the only candidate who has managed a budget larger than the City of Yuma’s. As an assistant division head at L.A. County Public Works, she was living in Yuma but managed their budget as a consultant. She stated that she’s personally managed budgets over $500 million.
